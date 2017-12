MK Amir Peretz(Zionist Union) responded to the announcement by Teva's director after he met with the prime minister that "the layoffs will be fully implemented."

Peretz said that "Kåre Schultz was supposed to show respect for the efforts of the prime minister and three ministers to get involved in the crisis in Teva, but decided instead to act like a bully. We cannot let this go by. If such behavior will be acceptable in Israeli society- every worker could be harmed by it."