MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) referred to the declaration by Channel 20's director-general that the channel is preparing to close due to regulatory difficulties from the Council for Cable and Satellite Broadcasting.

"I will fight this will all my might, G-d willing. I will presumably not be alone. We will once and for all break the hegemony of the left in the media which employs all kinds of corrupt regulatory practices. Channel 20 will not be closed," Smotrich tweeted.