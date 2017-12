An 18-year-old Bnei Brak resident was arrested for assaulting police who arrived to investigate a disturbance of the peace.

The suspect was brought before a judge at the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court for remand and was released under restrictive conditions and continued house arrest.

Police stated that "we will show zero tolerance for any display of aggression towards law enforcement personnel involved in maintaining public order and we will mete out justice to offenders."