British Labour leader called a 'liar' at Hanukkah party

British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was called a "liar" during his speech at the Jewish Labour Movement’s Hanukkah party after he said there was "zero tolerance" of anti-Semitism within the party, The Jewish Chronicle reported.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, according to the report. Corbyn was quoted as having told a crowded room at the party’s headquarters in central London, “I’m here because I want the party to be strong in all areas, I want the Jewish Labour Movement to be absolutely part of and involved with the party at all levels."