05:52 Reported News Briefs Kislev 29, 5778 , 17/12/17 Kislev 29, 5778 , 17/12/17 Egypt opens Rafah crossing for humanitarian cases Egypt opened its largely sealed Rafah border crossing with Gaza on Saturday, AFP reported. The Hamas-run interior ministry, which was organizing departures from Khan Yunis, said the crossing would stay open for four days but, in the Egypt direction, and for humanitarian cases only. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs