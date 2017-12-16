17:31 Reported News Briefs Kislev 28, 5778 , 16/12/17 Kislev 28, 5778 , 16/12/17 Russia, France, discuss situation in Syria Russia's Foreign Ministry in a Saturday statement said the country's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation in Syria, as well as other issues, in a December 14 phone conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. ► ◄ Last Briefs