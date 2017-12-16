Erdogan: Recognition of Jerusalem a 'bomb' in the Middle East

Muslims will never accept the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Friday, according to AFP.

He referred to President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as a "bomb" thrown at the entire Middle East, and repeated past accusations that Israel is a “terror state”.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)