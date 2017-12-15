Tillerson backtracks on North Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday backtracked from his offer of unconditional talks with North Korea, saying the isolated country must "earn its way back" to the negotiating table, according to AFP.

Tillerson told the UN Security Council that a "sustained cessation of North Korea's threatening behavior must occur before talks can begin".

