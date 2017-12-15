Terrorist who stabbed Israeli officer dies of wounds

The terrorist who stabbed a Border Police officer during riots near Ramallah died of his wounds on Friday evening, AFP reported.

The terrorist had pulled out a knife and stabbed the Border Police officer in the shoulder. Officers responded to the attack and shot the terrorist, neutralizing him. Approaching the terrorist, the officers realized he had an explosive belt, and shot him a second time to prevent him from detonating it.

