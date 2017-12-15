Gaza rocket misses mark, damages local home

A rocket was fired on Friday evening from Gaza towards southern Israel, but missed its mark and instead hit a residential building inside Gaza, causing it considerable damage.

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Yoav Mordechai, confirmed the incident in a post on his Arabic-language Facebook page.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)