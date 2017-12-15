Trump's envoy to visit Israel next week

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace negotiator, Jason Greenblatt, will return to Israel next week for talks related to the peace efforts, a senior administration official said on Friday, according to Reuters.

The trip is Greenblatt’s first to the region since Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

