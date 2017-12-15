Putin and Trump agree to exchange information on North Korea

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump had agreed in a phone call to exchange information about North Korea and cooperate on possible initiatives to resolve a crisis around the Asian nation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Putin and Trump had also spoken about establishing contacts with North Korea, Reuters reported. They also talked about improving dialogue between Russia and the United States, Peskov said.

