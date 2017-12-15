Jaffa Arabs to hold demonstration against Jerusalem recognition

Arabs in Jaffa are planning a demonstration on Saturday, immediately following afternoon prayers, against the American recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel and its declared intention to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



The demonstration will begin at the Al-Jabalya Mosque and from there continue through the streets of Jaffa until it ends in Al-Ajami Park.

