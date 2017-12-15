Gabbay to EU ambassadors: Deeply committed to two-state solution

Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay met on Friday morning with all the EU ambassadors in Israel.

During the meeting, Gabbay noted that there is almost no opposition and coalition in Israel when it comes to security issues and to Jerusalem, "but on the diplomatic issue and progress in the diplomatic process, I am deeply committed to advancing the two-state solution because it is in Israel's interest first and foremost."

During the meeting, Gabbay called on the EU to stand by Israel on the issue of Iran. "We must not allow Iran to have a nuclear capability, at any price. The agreement with Iran must be amended diplomatically and through sanctions. In general, the Iranians know what our capabilities are and they are the ones who should be afraid of us and not us of them," he said.

