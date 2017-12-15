Ramallah terrorist may have pretended to be a journalist

The IDF is investigating suspicions that the terrorist who carried out Friday's stabbing attack near Ramallah pretended to be a journalist, ran towards the soldiers and began stabbing a Border Police officer in his upper body.

The soldiers then opened fire at the terrorist and neutralized him. As they approached the terrorist, an explosive belt was found that he was carrying on his body, and they shot him again over fear that the terrorist would detonate the explosive belt.

The terrorist was evacuated from the scene by the Red Crescent.