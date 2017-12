14:02 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5778 , 15/12/17 Kislev 27, 5778 , 15/12/17 'Green' community center lets participants run the show At a non-denominational Jewish center in Ferndale, Michigan, Chabad directors step back to allow residents a free hand in deciding programs. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs