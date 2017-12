The Hamas organization in Judea and Samaria is calling on the Palestinian Arab public to escalate confrontations with the "occupation" and take part in “Day of Rage” activities that will take place on Friday at all points of friction.

A statement issued by Hamas on Thursday said that the Al-Quds Intifada would escalate with all its might and that "the soldiers of the occupation and the villages of its settlers" would pay the price of the attack on Al-Quds, the Palestinians and their holy places.