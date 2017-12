Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Thursday dismissed U.S. accusations that Iran had supplied a missile fired at Saudi Arabia last month, claiming it was an attempt to divert attention from the United States’ decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“After three years of war, America suddenly finds evidence that Iran supports the Houthis,” a spokesman for the Houthis, Abdel-Malek al-Ejri, said in a message on his Twitter account, according to Reuters.