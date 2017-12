Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi on Thursday reiterated his call on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the ministers in his Cabinet to respond to the recent rocket fire from Gaza toward southern Israel.

“As a resident of Sderot and as mayor of the city, I know that this is a slippery slope. A reality in which 16 rockets are fired in one week, and it does not matter whether they explode or are intercepted, is a warning,” Davidi told Arutz Sheva.