Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on the phone on Thursday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and situation in the Korean Peninsula, according to the statement.
News BriefsKislev 27, 5778 , 15/12/17
Putin and Trump discuss the Korean Peninsula
