'Why doesn't Hamas invest in hospitals and schools?'

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Yoav Mordechai, was interviewed by the BBC’s Arabic language service on Thursday, and delivered a clear message to Gaza terrorists.

Noting that 13 rockets fired from Gaza had exploded in Israel over the last ten days, Mordechai said, "We found two tunnels inside the sovereign territory of Israel. Israeli genius and the Jewish brain have found a solution [to the tunnels] and are continuing to find a solution. Just like there is an aerial Iron Dome, there is an underground Iron Dome and an offensive Iron Dome."