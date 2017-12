European Union (EU) leaders on Thursday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, saying they stuck by their view that the city's status should be settled by negotiation.

"EU leaders reiterate firm commitment to the two-state solution and, in this context, the EU position on Jerusalem remains unchanged," EU President Donald Tusk tweeted after the leaders of the bloc's 28 countries discussed the matter at a summit in Brussels, according to AFP.