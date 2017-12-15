Kahlon: We'll do all possible to reduce Teva firings

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon will meet in the coming week with Teva director-general Kare Schultz.

Kahlon wants to hear how the company intends to grow and strengthen from its present crisis and continue to flourish as an Israeli company employing thousands of workers in Israel.

Kahlon said that "I expect the company to work more to reduce the harm to workers in Israel, the mother country of the company. I feel the pain of every male and female worker on this harsh day. The state of Israel will use all the methods it has to help every worker finding himself unemployed."