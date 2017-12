22:29 Reported News Briefs Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Netanyahu: I will act to reduce harm to Teva workers Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke a short time ago with Histadrut director Avi Nissenkorn regarding the Teva crisis. Netanyahu said that he would work to reduce the harm to workers and prevent the closure of the Jerusalem branch and added that he would meet with the head of Teva in the coming week in order to deal with the matter. ► ◄ Last Briefs