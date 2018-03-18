IDF arranges mikveh for haredi paratroopers

As of Thursday, members of the haredi paratrooper company who wish to immerse in a mikvah will be able to immerse in Kibbutz Shomriya in the northern Negev, after the battalion commander, Eliav Elbaz, met with community leaders and agreed terms for usage of the Mikveh.

Elbaz said that "we are doing everything to enable haredim who enlist to maintain a religious mode of life in the best possible manner.

"Once a week a bus will go to the Mikveh, allowing every fighter who wishes to immerse to do so."