A 2-year-old was brought to the clinic in the Bedouin town of Ar'ara in serious condition after he was seemingly hit by a car.
MDA teams provided him with medical attention and transferred him to the Soroka hospital in Beersheva.
News BriefsKislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17
2-yr-old hit, badly injured in Negev accident
