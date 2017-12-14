21:59
  Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17

2-yr-old hit, badly injured in Negev accident

A 2-year-old was brought to the clinic in the Bedouin town of Ar'ara  in serious condition after he was seemingly hit by a car.

MDA teams provided him with medical attention and transferred him to the Soroka hospital in Beersheva.

