Edelstein: Zionist parties should unite to pass law

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein responded to the Supreme Court decision that Israel has no authority to hold terrorists bodies for negotiation purposes.

"As Knesset Speaker I feel that its time all the Zionist parties in the opposition and coalition whose children serve in the IDF unite and pass legislation which will enable holding the terrorists bodies for negotiations.

"In my role I will do everything so that such legislation will pass quickly and allow the IDF to act in the difficult conditions it performs in today."