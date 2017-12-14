Gamliel: Promote legislation to keep terrorists' bodies

Minister for Social Equality Gila Gamliel responded to the Supreme Court decision that Israel has no authority to hold terrorists bodies for negotiation purposes.

Gamliel said that "I respect the court's decision but let us not forget that we're talking about terrorists who wished to kill Israeli citizens randomly. It is therefore important that the government promote legislation allowing the holding of terrorist bodies for negotiations and better earlier.

"This is an important national and security value, and it is also our moral obligation towards the Shaul, Goldin and Mengistu families."