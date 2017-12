A Palestinian store in Jericho boasted a sign stating "no entry to dogs and Americans." in the wake of President Trump's announcement that the US would recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in Judea and Samaria, Yoav Mordechai, expressed his shock at the sign "both as human beings and as Jews who remember similar signs in Nazi Germany in the 30's.

Mordechai said that "this is further proof of Palestinian incitement recalling dark days."