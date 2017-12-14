Regev: Court protecting bodies of murderers, terrorists

Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev(Likud) responded to the the Supreme Court decision that Israel has no authority to hold terrorists' bodies for negotiation purposes.

Regev said that "the Supreme Court's protection of the bodies of terrorists and murderers is totally untenable and harms the security forces efforts against those who constantly attempt to obliterate us.

"It is unacceptable that the court takes upon itself once again the authority to interfere with legitimate government decisions."