MK Levy: Hurry and legislate, don't attack court

MK Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) responded to the Supreme Court decision that Israel has no authority to hold terrorists bodies for negotiation purposes.

Levi said that "Instead of complaining and attacking the court I call on government ministers to hurry, to maintain the requirements of the court and to legislate a law preventing the return of terrorist's bodies. This is a legitimate demand and there is no reason not to meet it.

"We can't reach a stage where we can't hold terrorists bodies as they receive huge funerals and inspire other youths who see the honor they got and want to emulate them. This must be prevented at all price."