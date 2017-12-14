20:00 Reported News Briefs Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 MK Shelah: Finance minister's behavior 'a disgrace' Yesh Atid faction head MK Ofer Shelah, attacked Finance Minister Kahlon over the Teva crisis. "The behavior of the finance minister in the Teva affair is a disgrace but no surprise. Kahlon is a minister of "I have." When there is change in the cash register, he hurries to call a press conference, smile and hand out benefits, announcing it on public billboards. but when there is something unsavory, an unpopular gas arrangement or thousands of workers being sacked, he disappears. Let someone else take care of it, not even the smile is left from the billboards." ► ◄ Last Briefs