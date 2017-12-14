MK Stern: Gov't blaming court for its incompetence

General(Res.) MK Elazar Stern responded to the Supreme Court ruling that Israel has no authority to hold the bodies of terrorists for negotiations.

Stern said that he had initiated a number of laws stating that exchanges of captives would be bodies for bodies and soldiers for one terrorist, which would allow for holding terrorists bodies. The laws were rejected by the government time after time.

Stern said "once again the government is blaming the court for its own incompetence. I call on the government to promote the law as quickly as possible."