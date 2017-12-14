MK Mualem: Court empowering left-wing organizations

The director of the Caucus for Returning Soldiers, Jewish Home faction leader Shuli Mualem-Rafaeli responded to the Supreme Court decision that Israel has no authority to hold terrorist bodies for negotiation purposes.

Mualem-Rafaeli said that "The Supreme Court was mistaken in its decision and is empowering left-wing organizations who make cynical use of the legal system to fight the state of Israel. Instead of the court justifying the security need to hold negotiating cards it dismisses any possibility of releasing civilians and soldiers being held by Hamas.

"There is no choice but to promote speedy legislation which will allow Israel to keep the bodies of terrorists."