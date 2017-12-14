Tens of Arabs rioted near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, attacked police and threw stones and bottles at them.
A police force at the scene dispersed the rioters and arrested three of them who violated public order and attacked police.
|
18:38
Reported
News BriefsKislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17
Arabs riot near Damascus Gate, 3 arrested
Tens of Arabs rioted near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, attacked police and threw stones and bottles at them.
A police force at the scene dispersed the rioters and arrested three of them who violated public order and attacked police.
Last Briefs