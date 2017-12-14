Ayoob Kara: Supreme Court harming national resilience

The political establishment reacted sharply to the Supreme Court ruling stating that Israel has no authority to keep terrorist bodies from Gaza for negotiation purposes.

Communications Minister Ayoob Kara tweeted that "Unfortunately the Supreme Court gets involved in matters of state security and harms national resilience. Claiming that the state cannot hold terrorist bodies gives a prize to terror.

"A topsy-turvy world: Only here in our country the courts accept petitions by terrorist families and ignore the families and ignore families of those murdered and security requirements."



