Bennett, Shaked: We can't fight terror with hands tied

Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked(Jewish Home) responded to the ruling by the Supreme Court that Israel has no authority to hold the bodies of terrorists killed in the demolishing of the Gaza teror tunnel.

"The court erred in its ruling which prevents the state of Israel from keeping the bodies of terrorists. We are at war with murderous terror groups and we can't fight them with our hands tied," the ministers said.

The ministers added that "we will immediately initiate a law which will allow keeping the bodies and will ensure that the bodies of terrorists will not be transferred to their families without the release of our own Hadar Goldin, Oron Shaul and the civilians being held by Hamas."



