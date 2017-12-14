Yariv Levin: Supreme Court judges gave prize to terror

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin responded to the Supreme Court ruling stating that Israel cannot hold terrorist bodies from the tunnel demolished near Gaza last month.

Levin said that "terror received a prize once again from the Supreme Court judges who dealt a death blow to the attempts to return the bodies of our boys being held by Hamas. The Supreme Court decision represents once again a distorted value system in which shameful murderers and their families receive privileges at the expense of IDF soldiers and bereaved families.

"I call on Knesset members from all sides of the political spectrum to wake up and support legislative initiatives which will change the face of the legal system and the Supreme Court."