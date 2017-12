17:36 Reported News Briefs Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Supreme Court: Legislate or return terrorists bodies The Supreme Court acceded to a petition submitted by the families of terrorists eliminated in the demolition of a terror tunnel and ordered Israel to return the bodies or to legislate a law within six months authorizing the security establishment to hold the bodies.

