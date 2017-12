17:27 Reported News Briefs Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Tens of Teva workers protest at Har Hotzvim, Jerusalem Tens of Teva workers are demonstrating outside the Science Campus in Har Hotzvim, Jerusalem. Protesters closed roads. Police are present at the scene.

