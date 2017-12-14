MK Yachimovich: Teva 'manipulative and cynical'

The head of the State Control Committee, Shelly Yachimovich, responded to the dismissal of 1,700 Teva workers in Israel due to the streamlining of the company.

Yachimovich attacked the company for its "manipulative and cynical statement containing deadly detonators," adding that "the silence of Finance Minister Kahlon is comparable to a defense minister's silence during war. He better wake up and attend to the greatest economic and social disaster the country has known."

Yachimovich blasted the presentation of the numbers of fired employees as an achievement, calling it a "transparent exercise in public relations by Teva."