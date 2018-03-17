Women of the Wall hold alternative lighting ceremonies

The Women of the Wall have continued to instigated provocations at the Western Wall and conducted alternative lighting ceremonies there every night of Hanukkah, claiming that the usual ceremony taking place in the men's section is illegal because it excludes women.

The women claim that the additional ceremony with women taking place at the adjacent Idra yeshiva is far from the wall itself and does not solve the problem of feminine exclusion. The women also attacked Minister for Gender Equality Gila Gamliel for agreeing to light candles at the Idra yeshiva and called on her to cancel her participation in the "match lighting ceremony" taking place there.