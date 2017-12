16:05 Reported News Briefs Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Arabs throw stones at bus south of Hevron Arabs threw stones Thursday afternoon at a bus travelling on road 60 near Hasno junction south of Hevron. There were no injuries but the bus was damaged. ► ◄ Last Briefs