Secular residents of Ramat Hasharon complained about radical elements fighting the religious sector in the city, and claimed that they have no backing from most of the city's residents.

The radical elements recently persuaded Ramat Hasharon mayor Avi Gruver to issue a directive ordering the immediate evacuation of the Hesder Yeshiva which has resided for more than a decade in a local synagogue, claiming that the building has not been designated as a yeshiva.