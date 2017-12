Dan regional police arrested two Arabs on suspicion of breaking into a house in Bnei Brak when its owner attended the funeral of Rabbi Shteinman.

The robbers stole jewelry and tens of thousands of shekels.

Crime scene investigators conducted forensic work at the site which led to the location and arrest of two suspects from Jerusalem and Kfar Akeb north of Jerusalem.

The suspects were remanded in custody at the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court.