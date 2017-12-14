MK calls Teva Jerusalem cuts 'mortal'

Member of Knesset Rachel Azaria (Kulanu) has called on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries "to reconsider this unfortunate decision" to fire about a quarter of its employees worldwide over the next two years.

Nearly half of the 1,750 layoffs in Israel will come from Jerusalem, prompting Azaria to say, "The dismissal of 851 Jerusalem workers and the closure of Teva's two flagship factories are a mortal blow to a city whose employment is the main challenge, and Jerusalem cannot absorb most of the company's layoffs, which will dramatically hurt quality employment in the city."