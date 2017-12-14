Zionist Union chair on Teva crisis: Where did the ministers go?

Chairman Avi Gabbay of the Zionist Union criticized the government on Thursday for its failure to intervene in the crisis at Teva Pharmaceuticals, where 3,000 of its 7,000 workers in Israel stand to be layed off due to what he called a failure of management.

Gabbay said, "This is exactly where a government has to intervene. Did anyone see where the ministers disappeared? An emergency cabinet meeting? They're concerned with themselves." He added, "It's impossible to tell the public about the lowering of prices for video devices but to solve the matter of employment for thousands of families by saying 'The economy minister will deal with this,' is the opposite of leadership."