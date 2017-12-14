German president denounces burning of Israeli flags

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday in order to denounce what he called "disturbing and very disturbing expressions of anti-Semitism," which were reflected in the burning of Israeli flags and the wave of anti-Israeli activity that took place in Berlin last week after United States President Donald Trump declared recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel.

In their conversation, Steinmeier told Rivlin that these acts, which reflect hatred and racism, have no place in Germany and strongly condemned them. He also spoke with Rivlin about the steps taken by German law enforcement and security forces as part of the ongoing struggle against racism, as well as the prosecution of criminals.