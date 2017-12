12:44 Reported News Briefs Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Kislev 26, 5778 , 14/12/17 Chief Rabbi visits, prays for wounded security guard Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi David Lau went to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center on Thursday to visit the security guard who was wounded last week at the Jerusalem Central Bus Station. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs