European Muslim-Jewish group calls for calm

The European Muslim Jewish Leadership Council (MJLC) said on Thursday, "We plead with all parties who constantly occupy themselves within the European communities of Muslims and Jews to maintain internal peace and continue to build bridges of understanding and mutual appreciation for living together in a free and peaceful Europe."

It was responding to attacks on a kosher restaurant in Amsterdam and attacks on synagogues in Sweden, reported to be a reaction on the tense situation in the Middle East. A council statement stressed, "Everything which has been achieved over the past years in this field should serve as a shining example for other communities who are plagued by internal and external conflicts. In no way should the international conflict succeed in breaching the good relationship between Muslims and Jews on our continent."